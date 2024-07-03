ModernGhana logo
We support LI to regulate cement prices because the issues we raised have been addressed – Minority

General News Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza [File Photo]
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza has indicated that the LI to regulate cement prices can now be considered in Parliament since concerns raised earlier have been addressed.

He said the Minority’s stance on the LI has changed after learning that it will focus on price reporting to the committee rather than price control.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he said the LI is no longer controversial.

“The last time the minister was here, colleagues from both sides had very serious concerns that those concerns have been sent back to the committee and have been addressed. I am informed that they have dealt with those issues and based on that we advise that it is no longer harmless.

“So we are OK to support it at least what I’ve been told, that it is not about price control, it’s the price control element that has been taken out. It is about reporting the price reporting to the committee. And if that is the case, Mr Speaker, the advice is that it’s no longer a controversial issue. So it can go,” Kwame Agbodza said.

The LI was laid on Tuesday, July 2, and referred to the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament.

Although the leadership of the Minority Caucus have welcomed the LI, sources have indicated that there are some Minority MPs who are still against the LI.

Meanwhile, cement producers also continue to oppose the LI.

