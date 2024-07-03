ModernGhana logo
Rulers and their cronies are very rich. Ghanaians are paying a heavy price

An estimated conservative amount of about 5 to 10 billion dollars belonging to the state of Ghana are suspected to be in the custody of people in this Akufo Addo/Bawumia regime and in the possession of people affiliated to the ruling party, NPP.

They have blown most of the borrowed and sovereign cash on lavish lifestyles at home and abroad thus running the country's economy down into the pits,and plunging Ghana into such debt crisis which will take ages to resolve, unless, of course, we subject our sovereignty to the usual controls through debt forgiveness and debt cancellation.

Akufo Addo and Bawumia and the rest of them have made themselves and their cronies very rich at the expense of Ghana. They have then quickly, with alligator strides run to the IMF. They have handed over the economy to clever young ones from the IMF. The IMF is running Ghana's economy now, again.

The painful economic realities being experienced by the majority of citizens as a result the dire and reckless mismanagement of the economy being bad enough, it is more condescending for Akufo Addo and the rest of plundering hoards to tell us they are the ones bringing the economy back to shape inspite of the fact that already impoverished Ghanaians, as we speak are paying a bitter price. Ghanaians, now we are learning our lesson the haaaard way. It's really sad.

