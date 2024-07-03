ModernGhana logo
Overturned Spaghetti truck on Motorway causes gridlock

  Wed, 03 Jul 2024
A truck carrying cartons of Spaghetti has overturned on the Tema to Accra stretch of the Motorway close to KICC, causing vehicular traffic.

The Burkina Faso-registered truck scattered its consignment on the side of the road and blocked one lane of the two-lane road.

A staff of Channel One TV, Christian Atsu Tsikata, reported that “it was unusual that there was traffic when we were getting to KICC because it is often free during that time of the day because it was around 5:10 am at the time we came across the truck.”

Mr. Tsikata added that “the traffic situation will worsen as we get into the day because even if the truck is towed, they will still have to manually clear the things from the road and that will delay people using the stretch.”

The early morning rain is also expected to worsen the traffic as it has always been anytime the rains came.

-citinewsroom

