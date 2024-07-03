Not Just Insulting and Disrespectful, It Is Sacrilegious!

My Dear Brother Dennis [Edward?] Miracles Aboagye – you are probably about the same age as several of my nephews and younger cousins, not that it really matters in our present context, anyhow – I write this brief Open Epistle just to congratulate you for the marvelous job that you and your team of the 2024 Mahamudu “Issaka?” Bawumia Presidential-Election Campaign Communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are doing. In American basketball parlance, you would have been honored as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) on Team Bawumia and, hopefully, Team Nana Yaw Osei-Adutwum as well. I am fully convinced that our visionary and most dynamic Education Minister, in at least a generation or the entire period of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Dispensation, would make the most perfect pair at the very top of the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party venturing into the December 2024 General Election, in particular the 2024 Presidential Election.

Ghanaians have absolutely no time nor the stomach for a politically obsolete and jaded nauseatingly recycled twice-defeated, one-term former President who has absolutely no viable national-development agenda short of being inadvisably returned to Jubilee House, so that “he can correct his past mistakes.” On the latter premise, we are wondering precisely just what “mistakes” the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of our beloved nation’s main opposition political party, the grossly misnamed National Democratic Congress (NDC), is mendaciously looking forward to narcissistically correcting in the rejuvenated Jubilee House which, in spite of all the globally trending socioeconomic hiccups that Ghanaians are facing, has, nevertheless, been made socio-politically relevant, once again, by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, to the pressing needs and the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and the electorate.

Under the previous John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama regime, Ghanaian voters, that is, the very people who voted to put the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, into Jubilee House for four Dumsor-inflected long years, were rudely and contemptuously told that we had absolutely no inalienable constitutional right to cavalierly presume to criticize the abjectly poor governance performance of the former Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-appointed Communications Minister, whom the very Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress had openly and bitterly lamented to Ghanaians, disconsolately, was the most thoroughgoing corrupt and grossly incompetent postcolonial Ghanaian leader of all time, and that he, the former Chairman Rawlings, had indelibly rued the decision by him and his minions of the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) to summarily execute the Senior Military Officers who constituted the Ignatius Kwasi Kutu Acheampong- and the Frederick William Kwasi Akuffo-led tandem juntas of the Supreme Military Council (SMC 1 & 2).

Now, could any Ghanaian leader claim to be more intimately familiar with the gross administrative incompetence of Kwame Gonja than the late Founding-Father of the so-called Umbrella Party, who also literally mentored and essentially made the self-proclaimed Bole-Bamboi yam farmer the politically self-important leader that he has proudly become today? Among “Our People,” and I use this term multiculturally and multi-ethnically, there is a saying that: “If the frog pops up from the riverbed to inform you, a land-bound creature, that King Crocodile has just joined his ancestors, it would be downright foolhardy to challenge or doubt this amphibian or amphibious messenger.” The stark fact of the matter is that the Mahama-driven and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-conducted Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gravy Train, departed Bole-Bamboi and Seikwa, in the Akufo-Addo-created Bono Region, decidedly doomed to failure.

It was irredeemably kaput long before its “inscrutable” journey on the Anti-Kabonga and Northern-Ethno-Regional Railroad began. Now, it is absolutely not just clear to Yours Truly, precisely how any fallible human being decides to correct his past mistakes without committing even more mistakes than what he or she had already committed before, when the position so earnestly desired was new and ineffably attractive, much less be re-offered a position in which one has already hopelessly proven oneself to be irredeemably underqualified or woefully unqualified. Now, this is precisely the moral and the sociopolitical dilemma faced by the fabled Little Boy who tasted sugar and rather pathetically decided that all the rest of the sugar loaves left in the world belonged to him and were his and his alone to keep in perpetuity. Sorry, Kwame Gonja, you must be confusing “pitoo” with something else; besides, you are not the only Ghanaian citizen with an English-like sweet-tooth, our profound apologies to Kenya’s Prof. Ali A. Mazrui, late.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

June 18, 2024

