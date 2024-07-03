ModernGhana logo
Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, two in critical conditions

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Two motorbikes were involved in a head-on collision with two persons burnt to ashes and two others in critical condition at Kwaagyekrom near Offinso Anyinasuso in the Ashanti Region.

The two according to residents died when two motorbikes collided, with one burning beyond recognition.

Two others sustained severe injuries in the fatal accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the two deceased, Mr. Abu, 47, and Aminu, 20, died on the spot on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The Unit Committee chairman for the area, Moro Abdulai, told this reporter that the accident occurred when the two motorbikes crashed into each other, causing one of them to catch fire and burn one of the victims beyond recognition.

The other victim he noted died shortly after sustaining severe injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The incident has left the community in shock, and the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

