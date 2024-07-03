Mahama to investigate the printing of Ghc100 and Ghc200 notes

Printing of higher denominations of a country's currency notes has some negative consequences to the economy and I am going to mention some of them.

It can lead to inflation as it increases the money supply in the economy. This can result in a decrease in the value of the currency and a rise in prices of goods and services.

People may hoard higher denomination currency notes, leading to a decrease in the circulation of money in the economy. This can have a negative impact on economic growth and financial stability.

Higher denomination currency notes are often targeted by counterfeiters as they offer a higher return on investment. This can lead to an increase in counterfeit currency in circulation, which can undermine the trust in the currency and the economy.

Again, higher denomination currency notes can facilitate black market activities such as money laundering, tax evasion, and illegal transactions. This can have a negative impact on the economy and society as a whole.

Printing higher denomination currency notes can also exacerbate income inequality as it benefits those who have access to large amounts of cash, while disadvantaging those who rely on smaller denominations for their daily transactions.

In connection with these possible negative outcomes, Former President John Dramani Mahama who is also the 2024 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that he will launch an investigation into the printing of Ghc100 and Ghc200 notes by the Bank of Ghana when elected by the good people of Ghana on December 7, this year.

Mahama has expressed concern over the decision to introduce higher denomination notes, stating that it could have negative implications for the economy.

He has called for transparency and accountability in the decision-making process of the Bank of Ghana, and urged the government to provide more information on the rationale behind the introduction of the new notes.

Mahama also raised questions about the timing of the introduction of the new notes, coming at a time when the country was facing economic challenges and a depreciating currency.

He pledged to investigate the matter further and hold the relevant authorities accountable for their action when elected as president of the Republic in the upcoming polls.

Anthony Obeng Afrane