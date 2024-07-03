ModernGhana logo
A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
School Feeding Caterers in the Ashanti Region have warned that most of their members may not cook for students despite receiving money from the government.

According to them, their bankers have seized monies sent to them by the government because they owe huge sums of money.

Mercy Ofosu Mensah, a leading member of the caterers, told this reporter that the only solution is for the government to pay all arrears to give traders the financial freedom to operate.

This comes after the Government of Ghana announced that it has fulfilled its commitment to caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) by paying arrears for the first term of the 2023/2024 academic year.

The payment, facilitated through the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, covers all 16 regions of the country.

However, the caterers claim that despite this payment, they have huge debts to clear, which has led to their bankers seizing the funds sent to them by the government.

They are urging the government to settle all outstanding arrears to enable them continue providing meals for students under the GSFP.

