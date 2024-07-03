ModernGhana logo
Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - Prof. Opoku Amankwah

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The former Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwaa, has stated that reviewing the Free Senior High School Policy to allow parents to pay fees will not solve the problems in the school.

He has therefore called on stakeholders to find ways to solve the problems rather than focusing on whether or not parents should pay school fees.

Professor Amankwaa made this statement during an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show, 'Dwabrem'.

He emphasized that all the current problems in the schools were in existence even when parents were fully paying tuition. This, he argues that reviewing the policy to allow parents to pay fees will not necessarily solve the problems.

On the contrary, he believes the Free SHS Policy has improved enrollment at the SHS level and has allowed individuals from poor backgrounds to access education.

He has therefore called on the public to support the policy and ensure it serves its intended purpose.

Speaking to the programme’s host Akinade Prince Nii Ade aka Dr. Cash, Professor Amankwaa emphasized the need to find sustainable solutions to the problems facing the education sector.

