ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

France's top court to examine arrest warrant for Syria's Assad

By RFI
France France's top court to examine arrest warrant for Syria's Assad
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Prosecutors have asked France's highest court to review the legality of a French arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over deadly chemical attacks on Syrian soil in 2013.

According to Syria's opposition, one attack on the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus in August 2013 killed around 1,400 people – including more than 400 children.

Prosecutors said Tuesday they had made the request to the Paris Court of Cassation on judicial grounds on Friday – two days after another appeals court upheld an arrest order issued in November.

The Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), lawyers' association Open Society Justice Initiative (OSJI) and the Syrian Archive – an organisation documenting human rights violations in Syria – filed the initial complaint.

However, SCM head Mazen Darwish criticised Tuesday's move, saying: "We view [the] filing of the appeal as a political manoeuvre aimed at protecting dictators and war criminals".

Legal question

"This decision is by no means political. It is about having a legal question resolved," the prosecutor's office at the court said in a statement.

France is believed to be the first country to issue an arrest warrant for a sitting foreign head of state.

Investigative magistrates specialising in cases of crimes against humanity issued the warrant after several rights groups filed a complaint against Assad for his role in the  series of alleged chemical attacks on 4, 5 and 21 August 2013.

However, prosecutors from a unit specialising in the investigation of "terrorist" attacks have sought to annul it, although they do not question the grounds for such an arrest.

They argue that immunity for foreign heads of state should only be lifted for international prosecutions, such as ones brought to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. 

Alongside Assad, the warrants target his brother Maher – the de-facto head of the Syrian army's elite fourth division – and two generals, Ghassan Abbas and Bassam al-Hassan.

To date, the anti-terror prosecutors have only contested the warrant for Bashar al-Assad's arrest.

(With newswires)

Top Stories

7 hours ago

US President Joe Biden meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House on September 16, 2022. By SAUL LOEB (AFP/File) Biden, facing tempest at home, devotes time to S.Africa leader

7 hours ago

Garry Conille spoke to AFP in Washington on July 2, 2024, during a trip that included meetings with White House and State Department officials. By Pedro UGARTE (AFP) Second contingent of police coming to Haiti in 'coming weeks': PM

7 hours ago

NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus

7 hours ago

Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Akufo-Addo  Election 2024: I will not permit any act of violence – Akufo-Addo 

7 hours ago

I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was forced out of PURC by elements in Akufo-Addo’s govt that I was arrogant – ...

7 hours ago

NDC suspends Central regional chairman, Assin Central secretary for withdrawing PC NDC suspends Central regional chairman, Assin Central secretary for withdrawing ...

7 hours ago

Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana Meta expand features for content creators to earn money in Ghana

12 hours ago

'FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except to entrench someone's vision” — Prof. Tufuor Kwarteng "FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except...

12 hours ago

Mauritania is seen as a rock of relative stability in Africa's volatile Sahel region. By Paz PIZARRO (AFP) Three dead after Mauritania riots amid post-election tension

12 hours ago

Let’s thoroughly investigate to understand how the ownership of 90% shares of Adamus moved to Nguvu Mining — Director Let’s thoroughly investigate to understand how the ownership of 90% shares of Ad...

Just in....
body-container-line