NaCCA withdraws controversial OWOP from basic school syllabus

National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), through the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, has requested the withdrawal of the controversial "Our World and Our People" (OWOP) curriculum for basic schools.

This action is in accordance with Article 103 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 250 of the Standing Orders of Parliament NaCCA has said.

On Thursday, June 21, 2024, NaCCA and the leadership of the Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) responded to a petition filed with the Select Committee by agreeing to withdraw the OWOP curriculum from the basic school syllabus.

In a statement dated June 28, 2024, and signed by Mr. Mathew Owusu, Deputy Director-General of Technical Services, NaCCA announced that after extensive deliberations, the Committee adopted a roadmap for the withdrawal of the curriculum.

The implementation of this withdrawal has been rescheduled from the 2024/2025 academic year to the 2025/2026 academic year.

The statement also mentioned that the OWOP textbook would continue to be used as supplementary reading material even after the 2025/2026 academic year.

This is because the strands and sub-strands of OWOP will be incorporated into other subjects as part of the curriculum review.

