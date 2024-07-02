ModernGhana logo
MTN intensifies awareness on ethics, fraud for vendors, suppliers

TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

MTN Ghana has organized a forum for its vendors, suppliers and business partners at MTN House in Accra to address ethics and fraud prevention.

This year's forum focused on MTN's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, data privacy and protection, anti-bribery and corruption, and the importance of ethical business practices.

Addressing the forum, Stephen Blewett, the CEO of MTN Ghana, emphasized the company's commitment to integrity and its zero tolerance for unethical practices.

He highlighted the importance of mutual responsibility and transparency, and stressed the need for businesses to conduct themselves ethically and urged vendors and suppliers to share their thoughts and suggestions on how MTN can improve its operating environment to ensure sustained growth.

Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, introduced participants to MTN's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

She emphasized the importance of sustainable business practices and social responsibility and encouraged participants to embrace ESG principles for a sustainable future and improved organizational integrity.

During his presentation on employment standards and best practices in managing professionals, Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer, emphasized the importance of maintaining high employee standards and the need for creating a fair and safe workplace.

He promised to support participants with initiatives and policies aimed at improving employer-employee relationships.

Ronald Darkwah, Privacy and Data Protection Specialist at MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of maintaining data privacy and protection standards to build trust.

In her submission, Linda Asamoah, Proactive Fraud Analyst in MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of regular fraud identification and prevention training. She also stressed the need for collaboration to enforce zero tolerance to bribery and corruption across MTN’s eco-system and encouraged partners to make use of MTN’s whistleblowing channel.

For her part, the Senior Manager for Ethics at MTN Ghana, Emelia Asiedu Attoh, emphasized that business sustainability is premised on trust. She urged participants to pursue ethical business and support MTN in its journey and commitment to ethical business practices.

The Ethics and Fraud Awareness forum has been instituted to continuously sensitize vendors, suppliers and business partners on Ethics, Anti-Fraud, Code of Conduct, and best practices among others. The theme for the workshop, which was the 6th edition, was "Building Trust: Integrity in Vendor Relationships and Responsible Business Practices." Over 60 participants attended the forum this year.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Correspondent

