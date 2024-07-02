The "DIFFERENCE" HE John Dramani Mahama Cometh with And a Clarion Call for Action and Support by All, Especially Women

LISTEN

What new, what Different is the former president, HE John Dramani Mahama coming with? One of Nay Sayer’s most asked Questions.

To me as a Gender Activist and Women’s Empowerment Advocate, former president Mahama comes with the greatest Difference in Ghana's political history.

Whatever is expected of a government was delivered during his tenure as president. His delivery as a government was above proportion. Talk of Education, Health, Economy, Infrastructure and all other aspects, HE John Dramani Mahama outperformed.

It is for this reason, the entire country today, chants his return. They want him to come back to begin and finish old projects he started but couldn't complete due to change in political administration and new projects he certainly will start.

Is it new if HE Mahama comes back and builds schools? Obviously no!

What of hospitals, roads, markets, airports, and more power generation plants? It still won't be new!

And won't be news.

What if he fights past corrupt officials and those that may pop in his government? All these and others I may have not mentioned can't be the difference he brings. He fought corruption under his presidency vehemently and nipped some actions and utterances that profess corruption in the bud. His return is to continue the good he did the country in just his one term, which was less than 4 years.

What then could be the Difference HE Mahama comes with?

Relax! Don't rush. There's the real difference he comes with. That is what I deem the "Greatest

Difference" in Ghana's political history. You are free to guess. Yes! Your guess may be as right as mine.

HE John Dramani Mahama comes with the Ear that Hears, Listens and Prioritizes human centered issues and act with compassion. Woman! He comes with a woman as vice president. Is this not new? Is it not Different? Has Ghana, since independence in 1957, had a woman at the presidency ever? Should this not be the talk of the day for women and gender activists? Should the whole country not be talking about what it means to have a female vice president? Should media women not dedicate their airwaves for this topic? Should clergy women not prepare sermons on the Spiritual and Physical relevance of women and dedicate their podiums to the preaching of how God used women to save, multiply and transform lives, communities and nations?

Except we all don't know what this "Difference” means to Ghana, to Men, to Women, to Girls and to children. But I'll be very shocked and surprised if anyone says he/she doesn't recognize the multiple benefits of the women gender, well demonstrated in their productive and reproductive contributions.

Do you need to be told the resilience of some past and present women in their dedication to building this country? Find time and read about these foremothers and inspirational women of Ghana whose actions have shaped the Ghanaian society quite extensively.

A few in blessed memory; Yaa Asantewaa, Ama Ata Aidoo, Esther Afua Ocloo, Theodosia Oko,

Rosemond Nkansah, Efua Sutherland and many more. May their souls continue to rest in perfect peace!

Check this list of women trailblazers, which includes the running mate for HE Mahama, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang. She was the first female vice chancellor of a public university. I hope no one doubts the energy, skills and patience it takes to handle a human institution of different character traits. She excelled even when she had no internal role model who she could fall on whenever students’ agitations heat up.

Here are a few more women who perhaps got screwed by new portfolios women haven’t occupied in

Ghana before but excelled just as Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang. Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora

Wood- first female Chief Justice, Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo- first female Speaker of Parliament, Betty

Mould-Iddrisu- first female Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hannah Tetteh- first female Foreign Affairs Minister, Charlotte Osei- first female Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and first female Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education and more. Its intriguing to know that, the NDC has the highest record elevating women to higher leadership positions. Among these few trailblazers I have listed, almost all except one was appointed by the NPP, under President John Agyekum Kuffour.

I think this calls for an applause for the NDC, lets do it gladly loud.

Now, permit me to single out two of our foremothers in blessed memory and talk about what they did that still benefits us as a nation today.

Do we all know the Ghana Flag; The Red, Gold, Green and the Black Star? We are all proud of it. It stands out. It is hoisted anytime there's victory for the country. It flies in the air at every state function. At global heads of states or any conferences, the colors; the Red, Gold, Green and the Black Star illuminate, penetrate every eye ball, signaling and whispering into every ear, "Ghana is here". What a beautiful color blend! Do you have the Ghana Flag where you're and reading this? Turn a swift look at it. You see you're smiling and saying, "Oh yeah, this is indeed beautiful". I smiled here too and said same.

This is the name behind the Ghana Flag, have you heard (let's take it in syllabus) Theo-Do-Sia Okoh? It sounds feminine right? Yes, it was a woman who designed the Ghana Flag. Maa Dosia as many called her then, was part of the many who submitted a design to be considered as the flag for Ghana during the country’s independence from the British. With no coincidence, Maa Dosia's design was selected by the first president of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and out doored on 6th March 1957, Ghana's Independence Day. If the flag of the nation was designed by a woman, a woman obviously will… (complete the statement yourself). And you're right, a woman will certainly do well, since the flag already has a direct link to a woman.

HE Mahama's selection of a woman as his running mate is a meaningful one. It may have some amount of spiritual influence but unfortunately where I stand, I’m not blessed with spiritual interpretation. Maybe let’s consult the nation’s prophets. But it’s predictable a woman will perform so well, do miracle and wonders at the presidency. Indeed the “Difference” HE Mahama comes with is a quench for Ghana’s 67 years thirst for leadership that has a woman at the frontline. Always, remember Maa Theodosia Okoh, the designer of the Ghana Flag.

Now, to all women in various security institutions in Ghana, there was a time that, as a female police officer, you resign to get married and or sacked when you get pregnant. Many police female officers suffered this plight in the service and lost track records of whatever standard, just as they got pregnant or found a nice gentleman to marry them. Sad! This persisted until one day, one woman (as she prepared her resignation letter from the service to marry) said no. This is not nice! This clause unfairly treated women in the then Gold Coast Police Service compared to their male counterparts. Men in the service then were allowed to marry and have families but... (finish this too for me). True! You're right. The opposite was the case for women.

But before this woman resigned, she petitioned for the clause to be removed and eventually the discriminatory clause got removed. Thanks to this woman, thanks to her petition and thanks to all women who perhaps supported her to get the clause evoked. Now her name, (with a standing ovation) ... is Rosemond Nkansah.

Police women, whose number stands at about 10,951 (I stand to be corrected with the figure), Auntie Rose as she maybe popularly known in her time, thought of you even at a time most of you were not born. I hope you all know that Vice Presidents are the chairmen/Chairpersons of the Ghana Police Council. Reflect on your origin in the service and imagine a woman as your Chairperson and act in a manner that expresses appreciation to Rosemond Nkansah and all women, especially she that cometh soonest with yet another tremendous transformation in your welfare in the service, as Chairperson of the Police Council. Imagine Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as your next chairperson. How beautiful...!

Mom Rosemond Nkansah died on 19th April 2015 at age 92. Wow! I’m kinda feeling that, if you serve your country well and fight for proper societal reforms, you grow older. But, be measured so you don't include every older person, some are wicked and nation wreckers.

Women, are we ready to do just as some women in the past did, for instance in the case of the Ghana Flag and retaining Women in State Security Services until retirement age? If we do, we give hope to our girlchild, indirectly telling them that they can aspire to become great leaders and not be limited merely by their gender.

When HE Mahama wins Dec. 7 2024 elections, Ghana gets the first female vice president, in the person of, (another standing ovation) Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

Hurray!!!

Our joy and call for action from all women are not just because she is a woman. Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang's selection is a merited one. Her selection as the running mate wasn't born out of sympathy and or consideration. It is a deserved one!

Let’s cast our minds back to some 8 years back when she was the Minister of Education. Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang led a transformation of the educational sector. She supervised the achievement of lots of great accomplishments. Don’t get tired yet, see her many achievements as follows:

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang converted Polytechnics into fully-fledged Technical Universities, supervised the upgrading of the Colleges of Education into tertiary institutions. She led the negotiations that secured the World Bank funding for the flagship Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) that resulted the major upgrading of facilities in Senior High Schools and the construction of 23 Community Day Senior High Schools.

Again, she upgraded facilities in 50 less endowed Senior High Schools and 75 under-performing Senior

High Schools. Teacher absenteeism was reduced during her tenure as minister of education from 27% to 7%. She achieved this by working closely with the educational unions and traditional authorities. Quality of basic education got improved resulting in Ghana's all-time best BECE performance. Prof. Naana introduced the private BECE, and 2,400 mathematics and science teachers were recruited, as a special intervention to improve teaching and learning at the Senior Secondary level.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang achieved Ghana's overall best performing WASSCE nation award by WAEC for four years uninterruptedly.

She engaged more than 40,000 newly recruited teachers during her tenure as the educational minister. The quota system at the Colleges of Education was abolished, increasing enrolment from 9,000 to 15,400, which created more teaching opportunities.

It was during her time that teachers were automatically posted without National Service and Licensure Examinations “biaaa”.

Don't be shocked, goosebumps are allowed, which I know have fallen on you many times since you began reading her achievements. That’s just a few “koraaaa” If I don't pause somewhere here, I may end up writing a million paged book.

All I want to say is that, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is the real DIFFERENCE. It appears it's now that Ghana is getting married (if it were a man) and not just to any woman, but that which every man wishes for to mother his children.

Oh, humbled Professor! A mother and a Proverbs 31 woman who won’t sit idle and watch her children starve, nor scatter in lands that aren’t richer than hers. Maa, we look forward keenly to you in the office of the vice president with so much hope. Just imagine how mothers share food to their household, regardless of the number of occupants of the house; everyone eats to their satisfaction and there's still leftovers enough to serve another dozen sets.

How many regions are in Ghana? Just 16! I can confidently predict an equal sharing of Ghana's resources among these regions. No region will be will be left out and one will yawn of hunger. There will be jobs for everyone. Hey, the 24hour economy policy comes to mind. The real game changer as tagged by TUC.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is an embodiment of Performance, she's an embodiment of Delivery and an embodiment of Execution.

To all women and all who seek real change in our nation's growth, Vote the man who stands with women. Vote John Mahama. Vote the NDC.

By Everlasting Johnson

Journalist And Gender Activist

Hervoice Ghana