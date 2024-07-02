"FSHS is a constitutional injunction; it doesn't need further legislation except to entrench someone's vision” — Prof. Tufuor Kwarteng

Prof. Joseph Tufuor Kwarteng, an Associate Professor at the Department of Business and Social Sciences Education, University of Cape Coast says it is irrelevant to legislate the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme.

He stressed that if the government believes the policy has been truly beneficial and widely accepted, there would be no need for legislation.

During a telephone conversation with Benjamin Tetteh Nartey on GBC Radio Central's Morning Show on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, he asserted that presenting the Free SHS Bill is unnecessary.

The curriculum and instruction expert pointed out that both the NDC and NPP support the FSHS policy, indicating that neither party would consider cancelling it in the future. "John Mahama advocated for progressively free education, while the NPP fully implemented FSHS. Given their roles in our political landscape, I doubt anyone would repeal it," stated Prof. Kwarteng.

He further argued that legislating FSHS, apart from political expediency to secure a legacy, is irrelevant since both major parties in Ghana are committed to the policy. "There are more pressing matters that require our attention instead of legislation at this time," Prof. Tufuor Kwarteng asserted.

Regarding the proposal to extend Senior High School to six years, he questioned its impact on improving educational quality. He highlighted concerns about the current system potentially focusing more on mass production of students at the expense of quality, noting that under the old system, even holders of Middle School Leaving Certificates (MSLC) could become teachers, whereas some SHS graduates today struggle with basic writing skills due to lack of quality.

Another critical issue raised by Prof. Tufuor Kwarteng was the timing and implementation of elective subjects under the proposed system. He stressed the need for thorough policy examination and questioned whether decisions were based on data or simply copying practices from other countries without proper research.

He questioned the rationale behind scrapping the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), arguing that such decisions could completely destroy the foundations of Ghana's education system.

Prof. Kwarteng emphasized the need to protect existing educational gains, cautioning against policies whose benefits are not clearly evident in research. "If we cannot build upon what we have, we should at least safeguard it. I fail to see the rationale behind some of these policy changes," he stressed.