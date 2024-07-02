ModernGhana logo
Pentecost Pastor shot, robbed at Papaase 

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost at Papaase in Awutu Senya West District, Pastor Samuel Koblah Narh, was over the weekend shot and critically injured by armed robbers.

The incident occurred in front of the mission house when after the evening church service, the Pastor’s son opened the gate to the house for his father.

The robbers who were hiding around quickly rushed on him at gunpoint and made away with the pastor’s Toyota RAV4 car with registration number GW 545-22, mobile phones and some unidentified belongings and afterwards shot him.

Some residents said the robbers were spotted around the house before the incident.

Elder Godfred Jibby, an elder of the church, told the media the pastor was shot on the left side of his neck and was receiving treatment at Alpha Pentecost Hospital in Accra after initially being taken to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

This is reportedly the third time Pastor Narh had been attacked and robbed at the mission house, highlighting concerns about the security in the area.

Residents, who were also victims of robbery cases in the community, expressed concern that lack of streetlights and a police station was compounding their predicament.

They called on the authorities to provide streetlights to improve security in the area.

The community which does not have a police station, relies on police stations at Jei Krodua and Ofaakor.

GNA

Pentecost Pastor shot, robbed at Papaase 

