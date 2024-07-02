Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, and Big Sea, the company that produced the ambulances, of making a 50% profit from the €2.37 million deal.

During cross-examination, the Attorney General claimed that this significant profit was a key reason for the suppliers' failure to meet the contract's terms.

Mr. Dame stated that Richard Jakpa had received 28% of the contract sum and then asked how much profit Big Sea had made from the contract.

In response, Jakpa said he was not privy to that information as he was neither the CEO nor a staff member of Big Sea.

The Attorney General suggested that Jakpa and Big Sea's inability to fulfill the contract terms was due to the 50% profit they retained.

Jakpa refuted this claim, insisting that the contract had undergone all necessary approvals, including those from the cabinet, parliament, and the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

He emphasized that all statutory bodies involved in the transaction had confirmed that the state was receiving value for money from the contract.