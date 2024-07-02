ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Headlines Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, and Big Sea, the company that produced the ambulances, of making a 50% profit from the €2.37 million deal.

During cross-examination, the Attorney General claimed that this significant profit was a key reason for the suppliers' failure to meet the contract's terms.

Mr. Dame stated that Richard Jakpa had received 28% of the contract sum and then asked how much profit Big Sea had made from the contract.

In response, Jakpa said he was not privy to that information as he was neither the CEO nor a staff member of Big Sea.

The Attorney General suggested that Jakpa and Big Sea's inability to fulfill the contract terms was due to the 50% profit they retained.

Jakpa refuted this claim, insisting that the contract had undergone all necessary approvals, including those from the cabinet, parliament, and the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

He emphasized that all statutory bodies involved in the transaction had confirmed that the state was receiving value for money from the contract.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pentecost Pastor shot, robbed at Papaase  Pentecost Pastor shot, robbed at Papaase 

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit

1 hour ago

Minority welcomes L.I on Cement price regulation Minority welcomes L.I on Cement price regulation

1 hour ago

NDC MPs boycott parliamentary sitting again over Ato Forson’s trial NDC MPs boycott parliamentary sitting again over Ato Forson’s trial

1 hour ago

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin Times are tough but Ghana will be worse if NDC is voted back to power, NPP far b...

2 hours ago

Financing gap threat to Africa’s SDGs aspirations – Akufo-Addo Financing gap threat to Africa’s SDGs aspirations – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Minority disputes govt claims of restructuring $1billion legacy debt with IPPs Minority disputes govt claims of restructuring $1billion legacy debt with IPPs

2 hours ago

Midwife turns residential room into a labour ward at Kwadwo Addaikrom-Chief Midwife turns residential room into a labour ward at Kwadwo Addaikrom-Chief

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa I'm surprised people are challenging Mahama’s role in building UGMC — Franklin C...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi [left] and Napo Chairman Wontumi has never opposed Napo — Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Organizer c...

Just in....
body-container-line