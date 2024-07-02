ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority welcomes L.I on Cement price regulation

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Parliament Minority welcomes L.I on Cement price regulation
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Minority in Parliament has backed the Legislative Instrument (L.I) laid by the Trade and Industry Minister KT Hammond to regulate cement prices.

This comes after KT Hammond laid before Parliament the legislative instrument after representatives of cement manufacturers boycotted a stakeholder meeting on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Concerns have been raised about the rising cement prices, with a bag selling for an average of GH¢105. To halt the rise, the government initiated processes to regulate the cost by introducing a legislative instrument.

A meeting was scheduled between the Trade and Industry Minister and major players in the cement industry to discuss the LI, but the latter boycotted it.

Representatives from major cement manufacturers, including GHACEM, Dangote, CBI, Cimaf, and Diamond Cement, boycotted the stakeholder meeting.

The boycott was triggered by the unexpected presence of the media at the Ministry's premises.

The representatives stated that the meeting was intended to be a closed-door session, expressing their surprise and dissatisfaction with the minister's decision to invite the media without prior notice, leading them to walk out of the engagement.

Surprisingly, there was no opposition from the Minority as the Minister laid the LI.

Minority chief whip, Governs Agbodza, during the proceedings welcomed the L.I, announcing that the issues had been addressed and the L. I no longer poses a threat.

Agbodza explained that the L. I will focus on price reporting to the committee, rather than price control, making it a non-controversial issue.

“The last time the minister was here, colleagues from both sides had very serious concerns that those concerns have been sent back to the committee and have been addressed. I am informed that they have dealt with those issues and based on that we advise that it is no longer harmless.

“So we are OK to support it at least what I’ve been told, that it is not about price control, it’s the price control element that has been taken out. It is about reporting the price reporting to the committee. And if that is the case, Mister Speaker, the advice is that it’s no longer a controversial issue. So it can go.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pentecost Pastor shot, robbed at Papaase  Pentecost Pastor shot, robbed at Papaase 

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit Ambulance case: AG accuses Jakpa, Big Sea of making 50% profit

1 hour ago

Minority welcomes L.I on Cement price regulation Minority welcomes L.I on Cement price regulation

1 hour ago

NDC MPs boycott parliamentary sitting again over Ato Forson’s trial NDC MPs boycott parliamentary sitting again over Ato Forson’s trial

1 hour ago

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin Times are tough but Ghana will be worse if NDC is voted back to power, NPP far b...

2 hours ago

Financing gap threat to Africa’s SDGs aspirations – Akufo-Addo Financing gap threat to Africa’s SDGs aspirations – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Minority disputes govt claims of restructuring $1billion legacy debt with IPPs Minority disputes govt claims of restructuring $1billion legacy debt with IPPs

2 hours ago

Midwife turns residential room into a labour ward at Kwadwo Addaikrom-Chief Midwife turns residential room into a labour ward at Kwadwo Addaikrom-Chief

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa I'm surprised people are challenging Mahama’s role in building UGMC — Franklin C...

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi [left] and Napo Chairman Wontumi has never opposed Napo — Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Organizer c...

Just in....
body-container-line