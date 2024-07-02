MTN Ghana commissions four projects to boost education at Aburi Presby SecTech

MTN Ghana has commissioned four impactful projects at Aburi Presbyterian Senior High Technical School in the Eastern Region to address key challenges and boost the quality of education in the school.

This formed part of MTN Ghana's 30 Days of Y'ello Care initiative, which concluded at the school on Monday, July 1.

Prior to the interventions, the school faced issues with unreliable water supply, inadequate washroom facilities, insufficient food production, and lack of internet access.

To resolve these problems, MTN Ghana handed over a mechanized Internet of Things (IoT) borehole, a smart farm, a containerized ICT/Robotics laboratory, and an 8-seat washroom block to the school.

Speaking at the commissioning event, MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett noted that he hopes his “investments… will alleviate challenges for the students and allow them to focus on their studies."

He assured the school that MTN Ghana's social initiatives will continue beyond Y'ello Care 2024 through the MTN Ghana Foundation's partnerships to promote education, especially in STEM and digital skills training.

The Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, who attended as a special guest, emphasized the importance of education investment which yields dividends beyond expenditures.

“Every fund that you put into education and making education better is not just an expenditure but a worthy investment whose dividend will soon be enjoyed by all,” the Assin South MP stated.

The Headmistress of Aburi Presbyterian SHTS, Mrs. Joyce Appiah, expressed gratefulness to MTN Ghana for selecting their school.

She stated that the projects will significantly enhance teaching and learning by providing reliable water, ICT access, increased food production, and improved sanitation facilities.

“The MTN staff have positively influenced our students with the spirit of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility.

“For these interventions, I repeat: MTN Ghana has cared for Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, and these will help improve our excellent academic outcomes,” she noted.

She assured of effective project maintenance to serve their intended purposes of transforming the school's educational outcomes.

This initiative, which was launched at MTN House in Accra on Wednesday, June 5, marks an evolution of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care, which has now been expanded to 30 days in celebration of MTN’s 30th anniversary.

This year’s theme, “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow,” highlights the transformative power of education in driving socio-economic growth and preparing youth for the future.

MTN Y’ello Care is a group-wide employee volunteer program that enables staff to actively engage in community development projects across MTN’s operating countries.

40,000 students in 25 senior high schools across the country benefited from this year’s edition of the Y’ello Care Challenge.