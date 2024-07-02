ModernGhana logo
Ato Forson’s trial: Ambulances were made to suit govt’s requirements – Richard Jakpa

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ambulance procurement trial, has emphasized that the ambulances were custom-built to meet the government's specific requirements.

He stated that Big Sea Limited, the company responsible for delivering the ambulances, ensured that every detail of the vehicles was tailored to the government's exact specifications.

Mr. Jakpa highlighted that Big Sea Limited made significant efforts to comply with these requirements, equipping the ambulances with medical equipment, state-of-the-art communication systems, and enhanced safety features to effectively serve the healthcare system’s needs.

However, he noted that the government's failure to clear the ambulances upon delivery resulted in significant financial losses for Big Sea Limited.

He argued that the government’s delays and lack of support imposed an undue burden on the company, which had already invested heavily in meeting the stringent specifications.

Mr. Jakpa indicated that the government’s inaction should not overshadow the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality, custom-made ambulances.

He also addressed allegations of financial misconduct, specifically denying claims that he received 50% of the contract sum.

Mr. Jakpa categorically stated that these accusations were baseless and distracted from the real issue: the government’s failure to meet its contractual obligations.

He insisted that the focus should remain on ensuring accountability and addressing the logistical issues that have hindered the successful deployment of the ambulances.

