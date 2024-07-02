ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I'm surprised people are challenging Mahama’s role in building UGMC — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has waded into the ongoing controversy over who deserves credit for building the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 2, the IMANI Africa boss expressed surprise at efforts to wipe out former President John Mahama's role in the project.

Mr. Cudjoe wrote, "I am surprised some folks are fighting the fact that JM (John Mahama) was very instrumental in the building of the UGMC."

He acknowledged that President Mills "initiated the project" but noted that Mahama, as vice president at the time, "supported the project and finally saw the completion of the project."

The debate started after Mahama recently claimed credit for UGMC while touting his achievement in healthcare infrastructure.

However, many critics, including NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign spokesperson Dennis Miracles Aboagye refute the claim.

Dennis Aboagye said "President Mahama never built the University of Ghana Medical Centre. He had no hand in the construction."

He credited late President John Evans Atta Mills for phase one and Akufo-Addo for completing it.

But in his post, Mr. Cudjoe questioned "why these folks did not see anything wrong with the utterly stupid delay in opening the UGMC...supervised by the former health minister Agyemang Manu."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Paulina Limisi missing Tema West NDC women’s organiser missing since June 12

3 hours ago

Acherensua residents retrieve bodies from Tano River, police begin investigations    Acherensua residents retrieve bodies from Tano River, police begin investigation...

3 hours ago

Ghana will be doing guesswork without data backing decision-making – GSS admonishes Ghana will be doing guesswork without data backing decision-making – GSS admonis...

3 hours ago

Prempeh 1st International Airport begin operations Prempeh 1st International Airport begin operations

3 hours ago

Democracy is the best choice for Ghana’s progress and prosperity—Sunyani East MP Democracy is the best choice for Ghana’s progress and prosperity—Sunyani East MP

3 hours ago

Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia

3 hours ago

$360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account $360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account

3 hours ago

Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist

3 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — Richard Jakpa Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — ...

3 hours ago

SALL Election Petition against Amewu: High Court to deliver ruling July 29 SALL Election Petition against Amewu: High Court to deliver ruling July 29

Just in....
body-container-line