All CLOGSAG Secretariats, Offices to shutdown as nationwide strike begins on Wednesday

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced a nationwide strike to demand the implementation of a new salary structure for staff.

The strike action according to an official release from CLOGSAG takes effect on Wednesday, July 3.

As part of the strike action, the leadership of CLOGSAG has directed that all Secretariats and Offices should shut down.

“In consonance with our letter number BA/15/VOL.2 dated 21st June 2024 indicating our intention to proceed on nationwide strike if the new salary structure for the staff of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana is not implemented, we hereby DECLARE a Nationwide Strike with effect from Wednesday, 3RD July 2024.

“All stag of the Civil Service and Local Government Service should stay away from work until further notice,” CLOGSAG said in its release.

The CLOGSAG statement added, “Similarly, all CLOGSAG Secretariats and Offices are to be shut down.”