ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 02 Jul 2024 Headlines

All CLOGSAG Secretariats, Offices to shutdown as nationwide strike begins on Wednesday

All CLOGSAG Secretariats, Offices to shutdown as nationwide strike begins on Wednesday
LISTEN

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced a nationwide strike to demand the implementation of a new salary structure for staff.

The strike action according to an official release from CLOGSAG takes effect on Wednesday, July 3.

As part of the strike action, the leadership of CLOGSAG has directed that all Secretariats and Offices should shut down.

“In consonance with our letter number BA/15/VOL.2 dated 21st June 2024 indicating our intention to proceed on nationwide strike if the new salary structure for the staff of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana is not implemented, we hereby DECLARE a Nationwide Strike with effect from Wednesday, 3RD July 2024.

“All stag of the Civil Service and Local Government Service should stay away from work until further notice,” CLOGSAG said in its release.

The CLOGSAG statement added, “Similarly, all CLOGSAG Secretariats and Offices are to be shut down.”

72202452011-8csevihuup-whatsapp-image-2024-07-02-at-20423-pm.jpeg

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Paulina Limisi missing Tema West NDC women’s organiser missing since June 12

2 hours ago

Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia

2 hours ago

$360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account $360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account

2 hours ago

Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist

2 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — Richard Jakpa Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — ...

3 hours ago

Potential cyber threats loom over Ghana's December polls — Africa Center for Digital Transformation warns Potential cyber threats loom over Ghana's December polls — Africa Center for Dig...

3 hours ago

Professor Baffuor Agyemang-Duah, Governance Expert Africa must rethink democratic practices to address challenges — Prof Agyemang-D...

3 hours ago

The euphoria that surrounded Africa’s democracy in the 1990s is no more — Prof Agyeman-Duah The euphoria that surrounded Africa’s democracy in the 1990s is no more — Prof A...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison Successful external debt restructuring will help stabilize the cedi — BoG Govern...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison Government has made unprecedented efforts to address macroeconomic imbalances — ...

Just in....
body-container-line