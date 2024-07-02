ModernGhana logo
Tue, 02 Jul 2024 Research Findings

2024 elections: Bawumia, Mahama's fortunes dwindle in Central region — Poll

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama[left] and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu BawumiaNDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama[left] and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
The chances of Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the Central region have declined significantly according to a new poll by independent research firm, Global InfoAnalytics.

The poll which surveyed voters across Ghana between June 21 and 30, revealed that support for the two front runners in the Central region has waned considerably compared to an earlier poll in April.

Mahama who previously commanded 51% of the votes in the region in April has seen his support drop to 39% according to the July poll.

For his main challenger Dr. Bawumia, the poll found his support has dipped from 45% to 30% within the same period under review.

Other contenders in the race, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako—both independent candidates, who did not make much impact in the earlier poll, have however seen strong gains in the Central region.

The pollster which surveyed over 7900 registered voters indicated that Alan Kyeremateng and Nana Kwame Bediako have been able to win over disaffected supporters of the NDC and NPP and are now tied in third and fourth place with 13% of the votes each.

"The race also shows a dramatic shift in the Central region during the period as JDM drops from 51% in April 2024 to 39% in the July. The poll also shows DMB haemorrhaging in the region as he recorded a decline from 45% in April to 30%," said the report signed by Mussa Dankwah, head of research at Global InfoAnalytics.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

