Bawumia's nationwide tour boosted chances but still trails Mahama — Poll

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gained ground on his chances of 2024 presidential bid through his extensive nationwide campaign tour, according to a new opinion poll.

However, the poll conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics shows Mahama is still ahead in the race for the presidency.

The poll, released on Tuesday, July 2, found Bawumia has narrowed Mahama's lead by around 3 percentage points compared to an earlier poll in April.

According to the poll report, "The 2024 presidential race is tightening amidst a nationwide tour by the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB).

“The poll shows that DMB has narrowed John Dramani Mahama’s (JDM) lead in the poll by approximately 3% compared to the April 2024 poll."

It indicates Mahama now leads Bawumia 51.1% to 38.2%, with independent candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten at 5.3% and New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako with 4.6%. All other candidates polled less than 1%.

Global InfoAnalytics noted that Bawumia has again gained significantly in strong NPP regions like Ashanti, where he now attracts 66% compared to Mahama's 22%.

But Mahama leads in several swing regions in the country, the poll noted.