ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia's nationwide tour boosted chances but still trails Mahama — Poll

Research Findings NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on a campaign trail
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN
NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on a campaign trail

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has gained ground on his chances of 2024 presidential bid through his extensive nationwide campaign tour, according to a new opinion poll.

However, the poll conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics shows Mahama is still ahead in the race for the presidency.

The poll, released on Tuesday, July 2, found Bawumia has narrowed Mahama's lead by around 3 percentage points compared to an earlier poll in April.

According to the poll report, "The 2024 presidential race is tightening amidst a nationwide tour by the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB).

“The poll shows that DMB has narrowed John Dramani Mahama’s (JDM) lead in the poll by approximately 3% compared to the April 2024 poll."

It indicates Mahama now leads Bawumia 51.1% to 38.2%, with independent candidate Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten at 5.3% and New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako with 4.6%. All other candidates polled less than 1%.

Global InfoAnalytics noted that Bawumia has again gained significantly in strong NPP regions like Ashanti, where he now attracts 66% compared to Mahama's 22%.

But Mahama leads in several swing regions in the country, the poll noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Paulina Limisi missing Tema West NDC women’s organiser missing since June 12

2 hours ago

Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia Let's set aside July 1 as National Youth Day – Bawumia

2 hours ago

$360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account $360m third tranche of IMF fund hits BOG’s account

2 hours ago

Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist Free SHS review: Dr. Adutwum clueless - Educationist

2 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — Richard Jakpa Ambulance trial: Big Sea rather incurred huge losses occasioned by government — ...

3 hours ago

Potential cyber threats loom over Ghana's December polls — Africa Center for Digital Transformation warns Potential cyber threats loom over Ghana's December polls — Africa Center for Dig...

3 hours ago

Professor Baffuor Agyemang-Duah, Governance Expert Africa must rethink democratic practices to address challenges — Prof Agyemang-D...

3 hours ago

The euphoria that surrounded Africa’s democracy in the 1990s is no more — Prof Agyeman-Duah The euphoria that surrounded Africa’s democracy in the 1990s is no more — Prof A...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison Successful external debt restructuring will help stabilize the cedi — BoG Govern...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison Government has made unprecedented efforts to address macroeconomic imbalances — ...

Just in....
body-container-line