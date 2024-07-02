ModernGhana logo
Chairman Wontumi has never opposed Napo — Ashanti Regional NPP Youth Organizer clarifies

NPP Chairman Wontumi [left] and Napo
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Chairman Wontumi [left] and Napo

Sarfo Raphael, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clarified the relationship between Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as Napo.

Raphael asserts that the two-party members maintain a good relationship, contrary to widespread reports.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Raphael Sarfo addressed the speculation surrounding the potential nomination of the Energy Minister as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer.

He emphasized that Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has never expressed any opposition to working with Napo, nor has he made any negative comments about him regarding his selection.

"At no point did anyone hear the chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, publicly speak against Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's nomination. Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako never said anywhere that he doesn't like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh or that he cannot work with him," Raphael stated.

He described claims of conflict between Wontumi and Napo as mere rumors. "All these things were rumors. Those were people's perceptions that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Chairman Antwi Boasiako are not on good terms, so they can't work together," he added.

Meanwhile, Bawumia has submitted Napo's name to the National Executive Council of the NPP for consideration as his running mate.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

