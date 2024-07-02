Awiaso-Nzema Overlord declines giving 20,000 acres of land to government for Oil Hub Project

LISTEN

In a new twist, the overlord of the Awiaso-Nzema traditional area, Awulae Kaku Ackah Ill has declined to release a proposed 20,000 acres of land that government is seeking for the creation of an oil hub.

Omanhene of Western Nzema, Awulae Annor Adjaye IIl had earlier pledged to give out 20,000 acres of Nzema stool lands to government for the project at a public gathering held by the Ministry of Energy at Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality.

But speaking on Radio Gold's show, 'Pampaso' hosted by Kwasi Boakye, the overlord of the Awiaso-Nzema traditional area, Awulae Kaku Ackah Ill said the land is too huge and therefore can't give out such vast land to government for the oil hub.

"The 20000 acres of land the government wants to take for the construction of the oil hub is too huge. Although I need developmental projects in my area, I won't release such a vast land to the energy ministry. I'll give government 5000 acres to start work. And if there will be the need for additional land for the project depending on its state, I'll release an additional 5000 acres," he stated.

He explained that natives and residents in the area would be aggrieved if he gave out 20,000 acres of land.

The Chief indicated further that his people would go hungry because there wouldn't be enough land for them to farm.

"South-Western Nzema doesn't have enough lands and if the government takes 20000 acres, it means my people will not be able to farm for a living," he stated.

Nana Awulae Kaku Ackah Ill admonished government to follow the right channel in matters related to the acquisition of land.

"The government has not even approached me (the rightful owner of the land). They only went to a caretaker who is chief Awulae Annor Adjaye III to sign documents for the release of the land.

"How can a caretaker chief release such 20,000 acres which is about 80,000 plots to government for a petroleum hub without my approval?" he questioned.

"Annor Adjaye knows he is just a caretaker and that has no right or documents to release lands to anyone", the overlord of the Awiaso-Nzema traditional area reiterated. "I want development in my area therefore if President Nana Addo wants to establish the petroleum hub, I'm ready to release 5000 acres of the land for the project but I'll never release the said 20000 acres to government."