Election 2024: We’ll win based on loyalty, dedication of our members — Fifi Kwetey

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has declared that the party will not rely on the courts to secure victory in the 2024 general election.

He indicated that NDC plans to harness the skills and dedication of its loyal members and deploy well-trained polling agents who are impervious to bribery and corruption.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr. Kwetey highlighted the critical importance of accurate result collation and ensuring every party member performs their duties effectively.

"You heard our flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, declare that this time around we are not going to leave our destiny in the hands of the law courts. So, it effectively means that we have to get to the field and ensure that before the final whistle, we have won and won convincingly,” he said.

Mr. Kwetey called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to commit to conducting free and fair elections, emphasizing its responsibility to remain neutral and unbiased towards any political party.

“I will say a lot needs to be done on the part of the EC. It owes us a responsibility to assure the people of Ghana that its business is simply to be a very neutral and impartial arbiter and allow the people of Ghana to make that decision.

"The EC should not feel it is its obligation to help anybody to win power. That is not their job. We are not asking for help on our part.

"We are saying that don’t help anybody, do your job, and let the decision of the people of Ghana stand,” Mr. Kwetey asserted.

Mr. Kwetey urged party members and the electorate to prioritize the nation's interest above personal issues as the general elections approach. He characterized the upcoming elections as a crucial battle for the country’s soul and future.

He encouraged Ghanaians to unite in an effort to remove the current regime, which he accused of economic mismanagement, insensitivity, deception, lawlessness, corruption, and selfishness.

The NDC General Secretary stressed the need for unity and loyalty, stating: “This is the moment to rise up and ensure utmost loyalty to the party and country.”

“We must put the higher interest of party and country above ourselves,” he added.