Nine out of every 10 Ghanaian rents yet gov’ts have failed to address the challenge — NATUG

Mr. Frederick Opoku, President of the National Tenants Union of Ghana(NATUG), has criticized successive governments for failing to address ordinary Ghanaians' housing needs.

He attributed the persistent housing crisis to the gross ignorance of policymakers regarding this fundamental issue.

Speaking on The Citizen’s Show with host Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, July 1, 2024, Mr. Opoku emphasized that housing is one of the three basic human needs.

Despite its importance, policymakers have consistently overlooked it in favour of less critical concerns.

He expressed deep concern over the neglect of shelter, highlighting its implications for homelessness.

"Our leaders are either wicked or ignorant for not creating affordable housing opportunities for ordinary Ghanaians," he remarked.

This neglect, he argued, has led to skyrocketing rents while salaries have remained stagnant.

Mr. Opoku urged the public to hold policymakers accountable for their failure to implement effective housing policies.

He revealed alarming statistics: nine out of every ten Ghanaians, or 95 percent, are renters.

This translates to approximately 20 million active Ghanaians, with around 18 million renting due to what he describes as the callousness of past and present governments.

He criticized the 2023 budget allocation for housing, which was less than one million Ghana Cedis, as a clear indication of policymakers' lack of understanding and commitment to resolving housing issues.

Mr. Opoku's comments underscore the urgent need for government intervention in the housing sector to ensure that affordable housing becomes a reality for all Ghanaians.

-Classfmonline