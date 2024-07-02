NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central PC

The Central Regional executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to meet the national leadership of the party over the withdrawal of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as the party’s Assin Central parliamentary candidate after being found guilty of immoral acts and anti-party activities.

Complaints were filed against Nurein Shiabu Migyimah and the NDC's Central Regional Functional Executive Committee decided to withdraw his candidature with immediate effect after exhaustive investigations and deliberations.

Shiabu Migyimah was accused of impregnating the wife of the party’s Assin Central General Secretary.

A letter written by the Regional Functional Executive Committee on Sunday, June 28 and addressed to the Assin Central chairman of the NDC also indicated that Nurein Shiabu Migyimah is to be suspended for six months pending the adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

The leadership of the NDC on Friday, June 28, summoned the Central Regional Chairman over the letter withdrawing Shiabu Migyimah’s candidature, raising issues that it breached due process.

The letter of summon, signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, said “The above-mentioned action if true, was taken without the approval of the National Executive Committee and is considered inappropriate and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution.”

“In lieu of that, you are thereby requested to appear before the National Leadership of the party on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 2 pm together with your Regional Secretary to explain how this letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership,” the letter further read.

- Citi Newsroom