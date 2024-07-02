ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central PC

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
NDC NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central PC
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The Central Regional executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to meet the national leadership of the party over the withdrawal of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as the party’s Assin Central parliamentary candidate after being found guilty of immoral acts and anti-party activities.

Complaints were filed against Nurein Shiabu Migyimah and the NDC's Central Regional Functional Executive Committee decided to withdraw his candidature with immediate effect after exhaustive investigations and deliberations.

Shiabu Migyimah was accused of impregnating the wife of the party’s Assin Central General Secretary.

A letter written by the Regional Functional Executive Committee on Sunday, June 28 and addressed to the Assin Central chairman of the NDC also indicated that Nurein Shiabu Migyimah is to be suspended for six months pending the adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

The leadership of the NDC on Friday, June 28, summoned the Central Regional Chairman over the letter withdrawing Shiabu Migyimah’s candidature, raising issues that it breached due process.

The letter of summon, signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, said “The above-mentioned action if true, was taken without the approval of the National Executive Committee and is considered inappropriate and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution.”

“In lieu of that, you are thereby requested to appear before the National Leadership of the party on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 2 pm together with your Regional Secretary to explain how this letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership,” the letter further read.

- Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central PC NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central ...

1 hour ago

NDPC Director-General Dr Kojo Essiem Mensah-Abramp dies NDPC Director-General Dr Kojo Essiem Mensah-Abramp dies

2 hours ago

July 2: Cedi sells at GHS15.58 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank July 2: Cedi sells at GHS15.58 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

We expected Akufo-Addo to reduce his large gov’t — Minority to boycott vetting of new Deputy Trade Minister nominee We expected Akufo-Addo to reduce his large gov’t — Minority to boycott vetting o...

2 hours ago

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng [File Photo] Military personnel are trained to shoot and kill; they must not be involved in e...

2 hours ago

Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless Finance Minister of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia clan – Franklin Cudjoe Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless Finance Minister ...

2 hours ago

Amin Adam’s real test is how he can ward off highway 'gbaga midus', vampires from sucking the soul of our $500m IMF-WB money – Franklin Cudjoe Amin Adam’s real test is how he can ward off highway 'gbaga midus', vampires fro...

3 hours ago

Ghanaians must take back the country, salvage the little left after years of NPP corruption, poor governance — Joyce Bawah Ghanaians must take back the country, salvage the little left after years of NPP...

3 hours ago

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin Ex-gratia was to prevent corruption but it's no more serving the purpose — Speak...

18 hours ago

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

Just in....
body-container-line