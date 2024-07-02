ModernGhana logo
Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless Finance Minister of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia clan – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has described Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's performance as impressive while throwing shades at his predecessor Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, Dr. Amin Adam must not be like his predecessor, insisting that Ken Ofori-Atta was a reckless Finance Minister.

“Finance Minister, Dr. Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless finance minister of the Nana Addo-Bawumia clan. It is possible not to,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a post on Facebook.

In his post, Franklin Cudjoe wondered why Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was not made Finance Minister much earlier.

He said the Minister has so far performed very well with the conclusion of the debt restructuring with some good savings in principal and interest.

Mr. Cudjoe, however, indicated that the real test for Dr. Amin Adam begins with how he can ward off the vampires at the centre from sucking the soul out of the nearly $500m money being received from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The IMANI Africa founder noted that Dr. Amin Adam should watch the economic bandits very well, lest he is remembered only for clearing the mess created by them only for their habitual spendthrift cousins steeped in election racketeering to take over.

He said any attempt to yield to those highway 'gbaga midus' will mean avoidable costs in poor procurement processes and eventually poor delivery of services, roads especially.

