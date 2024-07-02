ModernGhana logo
Amin Adam’s real test is how he can ward off highway 'gbaga midus', vampires from sucking the soul of our $500m IMF-WB money – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that although Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has been impressive since his appointment, the real test is ahead of him.

In a post on social media, Mr. Cudjoe shared that the test for the Finance Minister is how he will be able to stop the misuse of the almost $500m cash being received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

He asserts that some persons in government he describes as ‘vampires’ will attempt to suck the money for their gains, especially during this crucial election year.

“Why was Mohammed Amin Adam not made a minister of finance much much earlier? He's been impressive so far with the conclusion of the debt restructuring with some good savings in principal and interest.

“His real test begins with how he can ward off the vampires at the centre from sucking the soul out of nearly $500m (IMF+WB) money for infrastructure in this election year,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook.

The IMANI Africa founder noted that Dr. Amin Adam should watch the economic bandits very well, lest he is remembered only for clearing the mess they created for their habitual spendthrift cousins steeped in election racketeering to take over.

He said any attempt to yield to those highway 'gbaga midus' will mean avoidable costs in poor procurement processes and eventually poor delivery of services, roads especially.

Franklin Cudjoe insists that Dr. Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless finance minister of the Nana Addo-Bawumia clan.

“It is possible not to,’ he added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
