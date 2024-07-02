ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fuel prices go up as diesel inches towards GHȼ15 per litre

  Tue, 02 Jul 2024
Business & Finance Fuel prices go up as diesel inches towards GHȼ15 per litre
TUE, 02 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Some oil marketing companies (OMCs) have begun increasing fuel prices at the pump following the commencement of the first pricing window in July.

This, according to energy Think Tanks such as the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and Institute for Energy Security, is attributable to the rising cost of refined petroleum products on the international market and the depreciation of the Cedi.

In line with this development, some oil marketing companies such as Star Oil, have begun increasing their prices. Currently, a litre of petrol is selling at GHȼ13.83, up from GHȼ13.66 in the second pricing window of June, while diesel is selling at GHȼ14.79, up from GHȼ13.97 in the second pricing window of June.

Shell is selling a litre of petrol at GHȼ14.80 while a litre of diesel is being sold at GHȼ14.92. Previously petrol was selling at GH14.60 per litre while diesel was going for GH14.75 per litre in the second pricing of June.

Major market leaders, such as state-owned GOIL and Total Energies, are yet to announce a price increment.

GOIL, for instance, is selling a liter of petrol at GH₵14.80, while a liter of Diesel XP is sold to consumers at GH₵14.92 per liter.

Total Energies, meanwhile, has consistently retained its price for petrol at GH¢14.85 and diesel at GH₵14.95 in at least the preceding two pricing windows.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central PC NDC to meet Central regional executives over withdrawal of 'sexy' Assin Central ...

2 hours ago

NDPC Director-General Dr Kojo Essiem Mensah-Abramp dies NDPC Director-General Dr Kojo Essiem Mensah-Abramp dies

3 hours ago

July 2: Cedi sells at GHS15.58 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank July 2: Cedi sells at GHS15.58 to $1, GHS14.59 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

We expected Akufo-Addo to reduce his large gov’t — Minority to boycott vetting of new Deputy Trade Minister nominee We expected Akufo-Addo to reduce his large gov’t — Minority to boycott vetting o...

3 hours ago

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng [File Photo] Military personnel are trained to shoot and kill; they must not be involved in e...

3 hours ago

Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless Finance Minister of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia clan – Franklin Cudjoe Amin Adam must not be remembered as the last fiscally reckless Finance Minister ...

3 hours ago

Amin Adam’s real test is how he can ward off highway 'gbaga midus', vampires from sucking the soul of our $500m IMF-WB money – Franklin Cudjoe Amin Adam’s real test is how he can ward off highway 'gbaga midus', vampires fro...

4 hours ago

Ghanaians must take back the country, salvage the little left after years of NPP corruption, poor governance — Joyce Bawah Ghanaians must take back the country, salvage the little left after years of NPP...

4 hours ago

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin Ex-gratia was to prevent corruption but it's no more serving the purpose — Speak...

19 hours ago

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

Just in....
body-container-line