Dumelo provides water for UG students as water shortage hits campus

LISTEN

Parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo has responded to the water challenge at the new halls at the University of Ghana.

John Dumelo provided water tankers for students who struggled to access water for days.

It is unclear when the Ghana Water Company will restore water to the University Campus.

“I responded to the plight of students on Legon campus today with regards to water shortage. I hope this gesture will mitigate the situation till we find a permanent solution”.John Dumelo announced in a post shared via X.

The actor, farmer and politician is contesting NPP’s Lydia Alhassan for the Member of Parliament role in the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency.

He is hoping to win the election to represent the people.