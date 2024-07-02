Reserve a quota for cadet corps when recruiting - Bawumia tells security services

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on security agencies to identify and nurture talented individuals from the National Cadet Corps and other volunteer youth groups by providing them space during recruitment and enlistment into various security services.

Dr. Bawumia made this call as the reviewing officer at the 70th anniversary of the National Cadet Corps & Cadet Youth Parade at Black Star Square in Accra on Monday, July 1, 2024.

In his speech, Dr. Bawumia underscored the significant role that the National Cadet Corps plays in developing discipline, leadership, and a sense of responsibility among young people in Ghana.

He highlighted that the Cadet Corps has been a vital platform for nurturing future leaders and instilling values that are crucial for national development.

Dr. Bawumia pointed out that recognizing and harnessing the talents within these youth groups could significantly enhance the capabilities of the nation’s security services. By integrating these disciplined and motivated individuals into the security forces, the country can benefit from their unique skills and dedication.

He emphasized the importance of providing a quota for these youth groups in the recruitment processes of the security services, thereby ensuring that their potential is not overlooked. This initiative, he noted, would not only reward the hard work and commitment of these young people but also strengthen the overall security apparatus of the country.

Moreover, Dr. Bawumia expressed his confidence in the youth of Ghana, noting their historical role in maintaining peace and stability.

He reiterated his belief that, as they have done in the past, the youth will continue to uphold these values before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections. He stressed that the involvement of disciplined and patriotic youth is crucial in safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring a peaceful electoral period.

The Vice President also took the opportunity to commend the National Cadet Corps for their dedication and service over the past 70 years. He acknowledged the efforts of the instructors and leaders who have contributed to the success and growth of the Corps, and he encouraged them to continue their invaluable work in shaping the future leaders of Ghana.