Dr. Kokofu urges support for Bawumia-NAPO ticket

By Bright Philip Donkor II Contributor
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Former MP for Bantama and former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has called on the members of the NPP and the general public to give their unflinching support to the Bawumia/NAPO ticket going into elections 2024.

In a press statement signed and released by Dr. Kokofu on Monday, July 1, 2024, he indicated that he has reached out to Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, and congratulated him on his nomination by the Flagbearer and the Leader of the NPP.

He has further pledged his unalloyed support for the team to ensure that the party breaks the 8.

"I have already congratulated Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination and have pledged my unflinching support. We shall together prosecute the Breaking-The-8 Agenda," the statement said.

In the statement, he called on the rank and file of the party to come on board and prosecute the 2024 agenda of winning the elections.

"Let us all rally behind the Flagbearer and the Running Mate in unity. Reconciling and energising the rank and file remains the only sure bet to clinch victory in the general elections come 2024. Once again, IT IS POSSIBLE!!!" the statement added.

Read full statement below:

