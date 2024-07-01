Ohum Kan Festival: Akyem Tafo Hene imposes two-week ban on noise-making

Daasebere Adusei Peasah IV, the Akyem Tafo Hene, has declared a two-week ban on noise-making in Akyem Tafo and the entire Okyeman region.

This ban, starting on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 6:00 PM and ending on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 6:30 PM, is part of a festival dedicated to reflection, purification, and thanksgiving to the gods for a bountiful harvest and blessings throughout the year.

The ban prohibits loud music, drumming, and other noisy activities that could disrupt the festival's peace and solemnity. Daasebere Adusei Peasah IV stressed that violators of the ban will face strict traditional sanctions, including fines, public reprimands, and, in severe cases, banishment from the community.

The Akyem Tafo Hene explained that the ban aims to ensure the community observes the festival with the respect and reverence it deserves. He encouraged all citizens to use this period to reflect on their actions and work towards building a harmonious society.

He also advised the youth to engage in productive activities and avoid negative behavior during this time. "The festival is a time to celebrate our rich culture and heritage, and it should not be marred by noise and other forms of disturbances," he added.

Daasebere Adusei Peasah IV called on all citizens of Akyem Tafo to fully support the ban on noise-making and ensure a peaceful and successful festival. "Let us all come together as one people to celebrate our traditions and values. May the gods bless us all and grant us a memorable and joyful festival," he concluded.