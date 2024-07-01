Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to unveil Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the December 7 elections during an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings.

The announcement will be made at the Asante Hall in Alisa Hotel on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

During a recent meeting at Jubilee House on June 25, 2024, Dr. Bawumia informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his decision to nominate Dr. Opoku Prempeh as his running mate. Subsequently, the plan for the presentation and approval by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) key decision-making bodies was set in motion.

As outlined in Article 12(b) of the NPP constitution, the Presidential Candidate, in consultation with the National Council, nominates the Vice Presidential Candidate. This nomination must be a known and active party member of at least five years standing, aligning with Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s extensive history within the party.

Acknowledging that various names were speculated as potential running mates, Dr. Opoku Prempeh emerged as a leading contender due to his distinguished service record and widespread support within the party ranks.

With the impending competition between Vice President Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama looming over the December elections, the selection of Dr. Opoku Prempeh underscores the strategic positioning of the NPP as they aim for a third consecutive victory.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s tenure as an Education Minister received accolades, being recognized as the best-performing minister in 2019. His successful leadership in educational policy reforms and initiatives for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have left a lasting impact on Ghana’s education landscape.

While Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s tenure in the Energy Ministry faced challenges, including power sector difficulties and economic impacts, his expertise and contributions are expected to complement Vice President Bawumia’s candidacy effectively.

Born in Kumasi to notable lineage, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has garnered a wealth of experience and accolades throughout his career, including receiving the Harvard Ministerial Medal of Achievement in 2020 for his efforts in strengthening public education in Ghana.

The unveiling of Dr. Opoku Prempeh sets the stage for a dynamic electoral race, pitting him against the opposition’s Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. Both renowned for their educational backgrounds and achievements, they will offer voters a contrast in visions for the country’s future.

-DGN online