2024 election: Henry Kwabena Kokofu rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu [File Photo]

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu has called on the members of the NPP and the general public to give their unflinching support to the Bawumia-NAPO ticket going into elections 2024.

In a press statement signed by Dr. Kokofu, he indicated that he has reached out to Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, and congratulated him on his nomination by the Flagbearer and the Leader of the NPP. He has further pledged his unalloyed support for the team to ensure that the party breaks - the - 8.

"I have already congratulated Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination and have pledged my unflinching support. We shall together prosecute the Breaking-The-8 Agenda," he said.

He calls on the rank and file of the party to come on board and to prosecute the 2024 agenda of winning the elections.

"Let us all rally behind the Flagbearer and the Running Mate in unity. Reconciling and energising the rank and file remains the only sure bet to clinch victory in the general elections come 2024. Once again, IT IS POSSIBLE!!!," he wrote.

Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over the past few days, have met the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to inform him about his nomination for running mate in the person of Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

The President, consequently, blessed his decision to partner with Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh. He has also met the Parliamentary Caucus of the party and the National Executive Council (NEC) to inform them of his nomination.

All the groups Dr. Bawumia has met over the matter have all given their support for his choice of running mate in the person of Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

The party's National Council is set to meet on Thursday, July 4, 2024, to finalize the nomination to pave the way for the ticket to begin the campaign for the agenda of breaking the 8 as the party envisages.