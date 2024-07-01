ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 01 Jul 2024 Headlines

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation
LISTEN

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has filed a defamation suit against Asaase Radio and three other defendants at the High Court in Accra.

According to documents filed at the court, Mr. Gyamfi is suing Asaase Radio, its journalist Wilberforce Asare, ABC News and its journalist Michael Afriyie for publishing and republishing defamatory statements about him.

The suit alleges that on June 30, 2024, the defendants published an online news story which contained defamatory statements about Mr. Gyamfi.

Specifically, the story claimed Mr. Gyamfi blew party cash on a lavish two-week trip to Miami with his wife, staying at the Betsy Hotel and paying $3,000 a day, totaling $42,000.

Mr. Gyamfi denies the claims, saying he has "NEVER been to the said Betsy Hotel in Miami, Florida in the United States of America" and has "never paid or misappropriated US$3000 a day on hotel accommodation or US$42,000 on hotel accommodation over a two-week period."

According to the court documents, Mr. Gyamfi is seeking "a declaration that the news report/story authored, published/republished, circulated, distributed and/or otherwise caused to be published/republished, circulated, and/or distributed by the Defendants herein...is defamatory."

He is also demanding retractions, unqualified apologies in the media, damages of GH¢10 million for "profound distress, anxiety, embarrassment, hatred, ridicule, derision, and public odium" caused by the publication.

Sammy Gyamfi's lawyer, Richard Nunekpeku, said his client's reputation has been ruined by the "false and defamatory statements" and the suit is to remedy the harm done.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904 Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager jailed 5years for stealing GHC19,904

53 minutes ago

Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday Bawumia to present Napo as Running Mate to NPP National Council on Thursday

53 minutes ago

Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boycott meeting with KT Hammond over price regulation Dangote, Supacem, Ghacem, Diamond Cement, CIMAF, other cement manufacturers boyc...

53 minutes ago

Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect Inflation drops to 23.1% as fiscal and monetary policies take effect

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Finance Minister Amin Adam has been impressive so far — Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu [File Photo] 2024 election: Henry Kwabena Kokofu rallies support for Bawumia-Napo ticket

2 hours ago

Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, two others for defamation Alleged lavish Miami trip: Sammy Gyamfi sues Asaase Radio, Wilberforce Asare, tw...

4 hours ago

EC to allow vote transfers for students, prisoners and security personnel from July 3 to 5 EC to allow vote transfers for students, prisoners and security personnel from J...

4 hours ago

Bawumia spokesperson donates GH¢1,000 each to 50 dressmaking graduates in Tano North Bawumia spokesperson donates GH¢1,000 each to 50 dressmaking graduates in Tano N...

5 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Economic crisis: Dealing with Ghana’s challenges cannot be done at a go; it has ...

Just in....
body-container-line