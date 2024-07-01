ModernGhana logo
EC to allow vote transfers for students, prisoners and security personnel from July 3 to 5

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will conduct a special three-day voter transfer exercise from July 3-5 to allow students, prisoners and security personnel transfer their votes ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who shared the information from the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, the special vote transfer is to "allow Prison inmates, Students and Security personnel whose names have been submitted to the EC for special duties to Transfer their votes into constituencies where they're residing presently".

"Prison inmates who are not yet registered voters will be registered as part of the Mop-Up limited voter registration exercise from August 1st to 3rd, 2024," Dr. Boamah explained.

Students, he noted will be required to "provide their student ID cards to prove that they are students of their respective institutions before they are allowed to transfer their votes to campus.”

“Students CAN NOT transfer their votes from campus to other constituencies,” said Dr. Omane Boamah in his post.

Political parties have also been permitted to observe the special vote transfer and proxy voting processes to ensure transparency.

