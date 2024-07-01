M-CODE to join stakeholders mark 3rd Ghana WASH Week

LISTEN

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODE), a leading advocacy group, is set to join stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector to mark the third Ghana WASH Week.

The event, scheduled to take place from July 8th to 12th, aims to raise public awareness, advocate for prioritization and investment, empower communities, and foster collaboration to address the lingering WASH challenges in Ghana, particularly the pressing issue of open defecation.

The third Ghana WASH Week is a crucial step towards achieving this goal. The event will focus on the theme "WASH Prioritization and its Impacts on Social and Economic Development," highlighting the need for prioritization and investment in WASH infrastructure, particularly sanitation and hygiene facilities, to end open defecation.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODE National Convenor, in a statement, emphasized that ending open defecation by 2030 requires a collective effort and urgent action.

"We must prioritize WASH infrastructure development, improve access to sanitation and hygiene facilities, and promote good hygiene practices to achieve this goal," Mr. Ameyibor stated.

“Let us consider the third Ghana WASH Week a call to action for all stakeholders to join forces to particularly end open defecation and ensure that all Ghanaians have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“Together, we can make a difference and achieve a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana by 2030, the M-CODe National Convenor stated.

The country has committed to ending open defecation by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, achieving this goal requires urgent action and collective effort.

He stressed that it's important to raise awareness about the urgent need to end open defecation and improve access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

“Remember, every small action counts and collective efforts can lead to significant positive change. Let's continue to raise awareness and support initiatives that promote access to safe WASH facilities and hygiene practices, especially in communities that need it most,” Mr. Ameyibor stated.

Mr. Ameyibor urged M-CODE Regional Branches to collaborate with other NGOs in the WASH sector to visit areas notorious for open defecation and shine a spotlight on these communities.

He encouraged them to utilize the WASH week as an opportunity to expose areas where open defecation remains a significant issue in their respective regions, while also acknowledging and commending communities that have successfully achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

The Third Ghana WASH Week is being championed by the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in the Water and Sanitation Sector (CONIWAS).

According to CONIWAS, Ghana still struggles with high rates of open defecation, with over two million people practicing it, leading to severe health issues, environmental pollution, and economic losses.

Key activities lined up for the week include workshops and seminars, school competitions, community outreaches, media campaigns, and public forums.

According to CONIWAS, these events will bring together stakeholders from government, civil society, the private sector, and communities to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices for addressing WASH challenges, especially open defecation.

CONIWAS stressed that access to WASH is a fundamental human right essential for health, dignity, and well-being, despite progress, millions of Ghanaians still lack these basic necessities, leading to severe health issues, hindering economic development, and perpetuating poverty and inequality.