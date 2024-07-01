Nigerian designer Femi Ajose brings original Lagos looks to Paris

Up-and-coming designers showcased their work in Paris this week at Africa Fashion Up, an event that celebrates young creatives from across the continent. Nigerian stylist Femi Ajose told RFI how he harnesses local heritage and materials.

Trained at the International Fashion Academy in Paris, Ajose launched his brand Cute-Saint in Lagos.

"I wanted to create a brand that would have an impact," he told RFI. "But I didn't want my brand to have a negative impact on the environment."

Created in 2019, the company takes pride in its locally produced organic fabrics made by local artisans.

"We try as much as possible to source the fabrics and materials we use locally in Nigeria and Africa," Ajose said.

The designer was back in Paris this week for Africa Fashion Up, a week-long showcase dedicated to contemporary African fashion. This year's edition took place at the Quai Branly Museum from 25 June to 1 July.

The event aims to highlight the work of young African talents who draw inspiration from their history and traditions.

It's also an opportunity to spotlight the overlap between African fashion and other creative fields such as cinema and music.