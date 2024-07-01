ModernGhana logo
'Battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting' – Ablakwa reacts to suit from Freddie Blay and son

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the lawsuits filed against him by Freddie Blay and Son in the matter involving the ownership of Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront.

In two separate lawsuits, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay, have sued Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamatory publications and falsely implicating them in the alleged theft of state property.

After learning of the suits in media reports, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting.

According to him, the suit is good news after several weeks of countless threats.

“They say better late than never — even though I am yet to be served, this is great news after many weeks of countless threats.

“The battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook.

He continued, “Justice does not always belong to those who are first to seek refuge in the courts — if you doubt this, ask the double identity champion.

“No matter the intimidation theatrics, State Capture shall surely be defeated.”

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

