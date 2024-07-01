Ashanti Region stands to benefit more from NDC when Mahama returns – NDC USA Denver-Colorado Organizer Godson Amponsah

The Ashanti Region is well positioned to experience significant developmental strides with the return of John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana.

This was revealed by Godson A. Amponsah, the Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chapter in Denver, Colorado, USA and NDC Subin Constituency Branch Chairman, during a recent engagement with the media.

Amponsah emphasized the commitment of John Mahama and the NDC to driving substantial progress in the Ashanti Region, which is known as a critical economic hub in Ghana.

Mr. Godson Amponsah holds an MBA in Business Administration & BSC in Physical Education And Sports Development.

"I thank you very much for this opportunity. I have heard many times sadly how the NPP has brainwashed the Ashantis that the NDC is not a party for the Ashantis.

This assertion particularly in this modern day of inclusive Ghana politics cannot be true.

NPP does not cherish Ashantis more than NDC because John Mahama has always loved Ashantis and he blessed Ashanti Region with a lot of developmental projects.

It is even NDC that has the Ashanti Region even more at heart.

I am saying this because within some past few days, I have interacted with our Incoming President John Dramani Mahama and the way he was so passionate about lifting up the Ashanti Region in terms of tangible development and transformation, it was even a big shock to me," Amponsah stated.

He continued that "John Mahama's return is a beacon of hope for the Ashanti Region.

The NDC has always prioritized the development of this region, and under Mahama's leadership, we anticipate even more impactful projects and initiatives."

He added: "John Mahama believes Ashantis are the biggest hosts and family of the people of the Northern Region because they gave out lands for Northerners to settle there.

From Manhyia to Borban, the Ashantis over the years have welcomed everybody to settle down and stay.

John Mahama has always treated Ashanti Region as the centre of Ghana that is the more reason why he upgraded the Kumasi Airport to an International Airport status.

John Mahama has vowed to never sleep if Ashanti Region does not develop.

John Mahama has always said that if not for his defeat in 2016, the Ashanti Region would have far better developed by the end of his 8-year term.

John Mahama and the NDC is therefore humbly appealing to all Ashantis to vote for his return to power, in order to come and fulfill his vision for the Ashanti Region to attain this enviable high level of development.

As a matter of fact, the NDC Party traces its roots from the Ashanti Region because our Founder, the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings, all the way from Volta Region chose his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang from the Ashanti Region.

...It is sad the NPP has trumpeted this deception long and loud enough which is costing the NDC in the Ashanti Region."

During his previous tenure, Mahama launched numerous infrastructure projects across the country, including the Ashanti Region.

These projects spanned various sectors, such as education, healthcare, transportation, and energy.

The return of Mahama is expected to revive and accelerate similar projects, addressing key developmental challenges and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Amponsah highlighted several specific areas where the Ashanti Region stands to benefit.

"We are looking at substantial improvements in our road networks, which are crucial for economic activities and connectivity.

There are also plans to boost healthcare facilities, ensuring that quality medical services are accessible to all.

Additionally, we will focus on educational infrastructure to provide better learning environments for our children," he noted.

The NDC USA Denver-Colorado chapter, under Amponsah's leadership, has been actively engaging the diaspora community to rally support for Mahama's return.

They believe that the collective effort of Ghanaians at home and abroad can significantly contribute to the nation's development agenda.

He further urged: "we are calling on all Ghanaians, especially those in the diaspora, to unite behind John Mahama and the NDC. Our collective support can drive the change we desire to see in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

This is not just about political affiliation; it's about ensuring a better future for our country."

"The 31st December Women's Movement received massive patronage and had many women and even men volunteers in the Ashanti Region.

...John Mahama expressed worries about how Chiefs and traditional leaders had to stress and come to Accra just to catch flights and travel outside Ghana and he explained that was the more reason why the Kumasi International Airport came about.

John Mahama considering the congestion at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital built alternative hospitals and healthcare facilities across the Ashanti Region.

I can go on and on to enumerate a lot of benefits the Ashanti Region received from John Mahama and he still remains passionate to return to develop the region.

....Projects like the Afari Hospital, Kejetia Rat Ray Park, Sewua and Kumawu health facilities and even opening a water supply point for Kumawu are worth mentioning.

John Mahama has also assured that the Kumasi Krofrom Market will be completed when he returns from 2025 since the project was an NDC government project on top of his heart.

It is sad how NPP and Akufo-Addo have spent 8 years in power and have abandoned such a project meant to benefit the Ashanti people and the region at large.

John Mahama will complete all NDC Projects abandoned by the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

Abandoned projects like the Manso Nkwanta roads which have over the years created hindrances to normal life and economic activities, they will all be fixed in his next administration as President.

All these projects will become a reality for the Ashantis in a massive demonstration of love for the Ashanti Region."

According to him, all Ghanaians will witness the good works of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

"John Dramani Mahama loves the Ashanti Region more than anything.

As Ashantis we embrace anybody with good intentions for our region without any disaffection towards the person."

As the political landscape in Ghana heats up in anticipation of upcoming elections, the promise of more substantial development projects under Mahama's leadership could be a decisive factor for voters in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC's renewed focus on this critical region underscores the party's strategic priorities and its commitment to inclusive national development.

Godson Amponsah's remarks shed light on the hopeful prospects for the Ashanti Region with John Mahama's anticipated return.

The emphasis on infrastructure, healthcare, and education reflects the NDC's broader vision of progress and prosperity for all Ghanaians.