NPP desperate to cling to power; be vigilant, report any suspicious deeds – NDC urge Ghanaians

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on Ghanaians to join its quest to take power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 General Election.

In a press release to mark Republic Day, NDC National General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the NPP is desperate to clinch power.

He said it is important that every Ghanaian stays vigilant and report any suspicious deeds that may help the NPP to subvert the will of the people in the December 7 polls.

“…this battle to rescue our nation is not one that the NDC can fight alone. We call on all patriotic citizens - especially the youth, women, and first-time voters - to join us. Together, we must work to remove the failed Akufo Addo/Bawumia government and bring about real change.

“We are aware of the NPP's desperation to cling to power and their palpable attempts to subvert the will of the people. Therefore, we need you to be vigilant and report any suspicious deeds. The NDC is committed to partnering with you to ensure a fair and transparent election process,” Fifi Fiavi Kwetey stressed.

In the press release, the NDC noted that its flagbearer John Mahama is the leader Ghana needs.

The party said the vision of the former president for a prosperous, inclusive Ghana, combined with his unparalleled experience, makes him the ideal candidate.

Below is a copy of the NDC press release: