ICS Director urges Ghana to embrace AI

Director of the International Community School has urged Ghana to embrace the evolution of Artificial Intelligence.

He mentioned at the 2024 Graduation and Awards ceremony at the Accra Campus under the theme “Education Fit for Purpose: Retooling our educational system and delivery for the future we.”

All graduates received scholarships to attend various universities abroad, and some also received awards.

Addressing the gathering, he said the evolution of AI “leave us with no choice but to embrace the moment if we are going to be ready for the future before us.”

With AI leading the charge, he cautioned against asking children what they want to be when they grow up, as their dream jobs may not exist by the time they graduate. “Because as I am sure you would agree, the jobs children may be preparing today would either no longer be available or would have significantly changed by the time they grow up,” he explained.

“What we must do as educators and parents is no longer to prepare our children for jobs, but to prepare them for anything. In the world in which we live today, and which is constantly changing, our preoccupation should not be training people to do something but provide them skills that allow them to become problem solvers and who provide solutions for the needs of their times.”

He said the institution strives to continue to be the school of choice for many families, by being very intentional in living its mission, which is “to provide quality, inclusive, holistic international education that meets the aspirations of our learners in fast changing world.”

To the graduates, he said, “As you go forth, remember that the world needs compassionate leaders, creative problem-solvers, and courageous change-makers. Be the ones who harness technology to drive progress, who champion sustainability, and who foster inclusivity and empathy.”

Guest speaker, Dr. Daniel Mackorley, founder and CEO of Mcdan Group of Companies, inspired graduates at the ceremony and emphasised that with the rapid evolution of the internet, technology and AI, today’s youth have unparalleled opportunities to succeed. “Now, the internet, and artificial intelligence have brought us close to the western world and you don’t have any excuse to fail,” he stated.

He urged them to be responsible in whatever they do because “whatever you do today that is the result you should expect that will come tomorrow.”

“You are the architect of tomorrow, the minds that would tackle the greatest challenges of all time. Whether is climate change, sustainable energy, artificial intelligence or the pursuit of advanced technology, the world needs your ideas,” he stressed.

He specifically encouraged the female graduates to believe in themselves, embrace their dreams, and know they have the strength, intelligence, and tenacity to overcome any challenges.