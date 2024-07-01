Speaker Bagbin calls for standard conditions of service for media practitioners

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for standard conditions of service for media practitioners in Ghana.

The Speaker believes that journalists should not be left to fend for themselves while discharging their duties in the interest of the public good.

The Speaker made this call during a media soiree in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

He urged the National Media Commission (NMC) to dialogue with stakeholders in the media industry and develop a framework that spells out standard remuneration for journalists in Ghana.

According to the Speaker, this will help ensure that journalists are fairly compensated for their work and are able to work effectively without being compromised.

The Speaker was responding to a question posed to him by the News Editor of Kumasi-based OTEC FM Mr John Antwi Boasiako during the media soiree.

The event was part of efforts by the Speaker of Parliament to bring the legislative house closer to agents of development.

The platform afforded both the Speaker of Parliament and some Parliamentary Staff and journalists in the region to discuss ways to strengthen democracy in Ghana.

The Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kingsley Hope, praised the Speaker's call and expressed the association's readiness to team up with parliament and other stakeholders to improve democratic rule in Ghana.

However, he expressed concern over the treatment of journalists in the Ashanti Region, citing the use of rickety vehicles when covering official assignments and the lack of respect shown to them.

He revealed that media personnel in the region have been treated with little respect over the years, and called on the Speaker to intervene and help the media get better treatment when serving the country.