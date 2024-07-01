Charles Owusu has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority to clearly explain to Ghanaians its objections to the proposed Free SHS bill.

Reports indicate that the government intends to introduce a bill in Parliament to make the Free SHS policy a law.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Charles Owusu urged the Minority to present their reasons for opposing the bill, emphasizing the need for transparency.

"Why are you opposing the bill? Tell us what is wrong with the bill that they are against. The NDC must let us know why this bill won't help our education system," he stated.

