ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS bill: Tell us why you’re strongly against the bill — Charles Owusu to NDC

Education Free SHS bill: Tell us why you’re strongly against the bill — Charles Owusu to NDC
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Charles Owusu has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority to clearly explain to Ghanaians its objections to the proposed Free SHS bill.

Reports indicate that the government intends to introduce a bill in Parliament to make the Free SHS policy a law.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Charles Owusu urged the Minority to present their reasons for opposing the bill, emphasizing the need for transparency.

"Why are you opposing the bill? Tell us what is wrong with the bill that they are against. The NDC must let us know why this bill won't help our education system," he stated.

Get more details in the video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

“This is just foolishness' — Sammy Gyamfi denies using party funds for Miami trip with wife, threatens legal action “This is just foolishness" — Sammy Gyamfi denies using party funds for Miami tri...

1 hour ago

LilWin accident: Some provoked Ghanaians wanted me arrested after LilWin came to my church for thanksgiving — Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah LilWin accident: Some provoked Ghanaians wanted me arrested after LilWin came to...

1 hour ago

2024 election: A curse will come upon you and your descendants — Duncan Williams warns election manipulators 2024 election: A curse will come upon you and your descendants — Duncan Williams...

1 hour ago

NDC National Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey NPP desperate to cling to power; be vigilant, report any suspicious deeds – NDC ...

2 hours ago

Respect the dead or risk facing the consequences — MoWAG tell Ghanaians Respect the dead or risk facing the consequences — MoWAG tell Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Be guided by Kenya’s disturbances – Speaker Bagbin to govt Election 2024: Be guided by Kenya’s disturbances – Speaker Bagbin to govt

2 hours ago

The deceased being taken to the morgue W/R: Man burnt to death for allegedly consulting fetish priest to kill some resi...

2 hours ago

Name and shame unethical colleagues at the Bar - Calvary Baptist Church Pastor tells GBA Name and shame unethical colleagues at the Bar - Calvary Baptist Church Pastor t...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister to face Parliament over National Cathedral project expenditure Finance Minister to face Parliament over National Cathedral project expenditure

2 hours ago

'Battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting' – Ablakwa reacts to suit from Freddie Blay and son 'Battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting' – Ablakwa ...

Just in....
body-container-line