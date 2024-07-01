Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt has voiced his objection to the proposed Free Senior High School (SHS) bill.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper argued that the bill is unnecessary since Ghana's constitution already provides for free education.

Pratt emphasized that the constitution is the supreme law of the land and has already made provisions for free education.

He questioned the need for an additional law, saying, "If the constitution has already made provision for free education, what then is the basis for the Free SHS bill?"

He further elaborated, "The constitution is the supreme law of the land. Free education is in the constitution.

“What is therefore so important that we should make another law while the constitution already accepts free education?"

Watch the video below for more details: