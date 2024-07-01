Speaker of Parliament describes Ghanaian media as vital partner in governance

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphasized the crucial role of the media in the effective functioning of the legislative body.

According to him, Parliament cannot deliver its mandate without the support of the media.

He made this remark during an engagement with journalists in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The Speaker stressed the need for a strong relationship between Parliament and the media, noting that this partnership is essential for the country's development.

He promised to do everything possible to bring journalists closer to Parliament, ensuring that the public is well-informed about the activities of the House.

The Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kingsley Hope, praised the Speaker for engaging with the media in the region.

He described this as a historic first in Ghana's history and pledged the association's commitment to working with state institutions for the country's development.