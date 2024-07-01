ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Speaker of Parliament describes Ghanaian media as vital partner in governance

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News Speaker of Parliament describes Ghanaian media as vital partner in governance
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphasized the crucial role of the media in the effective functioning of the legislative body.

According to him, Parliament cannot deliver its mandate without the support of the media.

He made this remark during an engagement with journalists in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The Speaker stressed the need for a strong relationship between Parliament and the media, noting that this partnership is essential for the country's development.

He promised to do everything possible to bring journalists closer to Parliament, ensuring that the public is well-informed about the activities of the House.

The Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kingsley Hope, praised the Speaker for engaging with the media in the region.

He described this as a historic first in Ghana's history and pledged the association's commitment to working with state institutions for the country's development.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President reported dead Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President reported dead

2 hours ago

Why are people willing to endure insults, assault each other just to secure parliamentary seat – Asantehene questions Why are people willing to endure insults, assault each other just to secure parl...

2 hours ago

Tamale: Two children suspected to have been killed for ritual murder at Kakpayili Tamale: Two children suspected to have been killed for ritual murder at Kakpayil...

2 hours ago

NDC warns against removing IGP to rig December 7 elections NDC warns against removing IGP to rig December 7 elections

3 hours ago

Stop issuing unreasonable threats to cement manufacturers; deal with actual issues – Franklin Cudjoe to Trade Minister Stop issuing unreasonable threats to cement manufacturers; deal with actual issu...

3 hours ago

Bawumia holds strategic meeting to unite Opoku Prempeh and Chairman Wontumi Bawumia holds strategic meeting to unite Opoku Prempeh and Chairman Wontumi

3 hours ago

Accra Road Show: Nana Kwame Bediako storms Ashaiman and Tema Accra Road Show: Nana Kwame Bediako storms Ashaiman and Tema

3 hours ago

National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye Free SHS in danger if Mahama returns — Nana B warns

3 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC Republic Day promise overshadowed by NPP failures — NDC

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Mahama Mahama has heard Ghanaians' sufferings, will address them if elected — NDC

Just in....
body-container-line