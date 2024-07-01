ModernGhana logo
Bawumia running mate: Accept Bawumia's choice — Nana B urges NPP

NPP Nana B
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Nana B

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has presented Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his running mate for the December 2024 elections.

This announcement was made during a meeting at the Jubilee House on Tuesday night, June 25, 2024.

During the meeting, President Akufo-Addo shared his thoughts on the selection.

The next step is for Dr. Bawumia to present Dr. Opoku Prempeh's name to the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

If the National Council accepts the nomination, Dr. Opoku Prempeh will be officially introduced as the running mate.

According to Article 12 (b) of the NPP constitution, the party’s presidential candidate, in consultation with the National Council, nominates the vice presidential candidate.

The nominee must be a known and active member of the party for at least five years.

Before this development, several names had been considered potential running mates for Dr. Bawumia, with Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as 'Napo', being a prominent choice.

Other names included Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, and Ursula Owusu Ekuful.

Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B, urged NPP members to support Dr. Bawumia’s choice.

“Let’s accept whatever choice Bawumia comes up with. Nobody can decide for him. He’s still having consultations, anyway,” Nana B stated.

