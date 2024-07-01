ModernGhana logo
  Mon, 01 Jul 2024
GNASSM National Executives file defamation suit against Philip Bawa, others; demand GH₵1.5million damages
The National Executives of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) have initiated a GH₵1.5 million defamation lawsuit against three individuals for allegedly publishing slanderous content.

The GNASSM leadership, including President Philip Kwasi Akuffo, Vice-President Sampson Wiredu, and Secretary Godwin Nii Armah, have taken legal action at a Kumasi high court.

Represented by their lawyer, Nana Akwasi Osei Bonsu Esq., they seek an apology and GH₵500,000 in damages from each defendant: Philip K. Bawah, Daniel Kwaku Mensah (DKM) and Yaw Amoafo, all former members of GNASSM.

The lawsuit, filed on June 25, 2024, claims that the defendants made defamatory allegations against the GNASSM executives, accusing them of a lack of accountability, exploiting members for personal gain, misallocating national concessions to certain executives, and displaying unprecedented greed.

The plaintiffs argue that the allegations are false, malicious, and intended to subject them to public scorn and hatred, thereby damaging their reputation among right-thinking members of society.

They are asking the court to order the defendants to publish retractions and apologies on the same platforms where the defamatory statements were originally made, ensuring the retractions receive the same level of prominence. Additionally, they seek a perpetual injunction to prevent the defendants and their associates from making further defamatory comments and to cover legal fees.

During an emergency Extraordinary General Meeting on June 25, 2024, it was revealed that the defendants had formed a non-functional association and were attempting to undermine GNASSM by attacking its leadership. Members from all 13 mining districts in Ghana unanimously rejected the accusations made by Philip Bawah and his associates, stating that the press release does not represent the views or aspirations of GNASSM members.

